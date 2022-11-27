Will Rocketize Token be the next Meme Token competing with market leaders like Shiba Inu and Flow?

By EWN • 27 November 2022 • 11:30

The meme token niche is growing rapidly in this crypto era. Amid the recent crypto market crash, developers are designing some mind-blowing and innovative cryptocurrencies. Out of which, Rocketize Token (JATO) is one, about to launch in the near future. However, the question still stays the same: “Will this project be successful like the other crypto giants in the market?” Let’s learn about these two potential projects, Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Flow (FLOW), followed by a detailed description of Rocketize Token (JATO).

Shiba Inu (SHIB) – One of the Two Meme Token giants in the Market

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is one of the most traded cryptocurrencies around the globe today. It was launched back in 2020 as the competitor of Dogecoin (DOGE) – the first-ever meme token in history. At the time of writing this article, the crypto token ranks in the top 20 cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap. Despite being the potential token in the market, SHIB is still targeted by the volatility in the market. A reason behind the decrease in SHIB tokens is the influence of Elon Musk and Twitter. In recent days, Elon Musk has acquired the Twitter application, and there is a possibility that the SHIB tokens, along with DOGE, might be used for this social media platform. Thus, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) tokens are taking a down track.

Flow (FLOW) – Emerging as the solution to gaming problems!

The next in line is Flow (FLOW), a crypto token famous for its scalability. Back in 2017, when the Ethereum blockchain was unable to accommodate Cryptokitties (a promising NFT project), developers worked towards designing a better ecosystem that will support NFTs and other crypto games. That’s how Flow (FLOW) came into being. FLOW tokens are used for all transaction payments throughout the ecosystem. Along with that, they are also helpful in giving rewards to token holders connected to the platform.

Rocketize Token (JATO) – The newly launching DeFi Token in the market

As you all know, Rocketize Token (JATO) is a new addition to the meme token niche in the crypto world. This token is still developing and will soon launch in the market. The Rocketize Token (JATO) looks up to the crypto giants like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) but simultaneously aims to revolutionise the Meme token niche. Thus, this upcoming token doesn’t feature cat or dog breeds but is more of outer-space journey rockets! With that, the team will focus on bringing the whole user community together to ensure that the team is intact. Moreover, the developers will build a cross-chain bridging network where people can perform transactions on more than one blockchain. The JATO token will initially be deployed on Binance Smart Chain but will shift to other networks in the future.

Want to participate in the Presale? Get Your Tokens Now!

Are you interested in getting the JATO tokens? Well, it’s good news that the project is open for public presale, where you can get your tokens before the project is officially launched, and that too at a low price. You can follow these steps to participate in the presale:

Install a preferred crypto wallet and connect it to the official website of Rocketize Token (JATO). Fund the wallet with BNB, ETH, or USDT tokens, and purchase the required JATO. And that’s it!

You can also avail of free bonus opportunities by getting JATO in presale. For instance, you can get 8% additional JATO on your purchase with ETH. Furthermore, you can win the chance to earn 60% of tokens if you buy JATO within 30 minutes of registering on the official website.

For more information on Rocketize Token (JATO), you can visit the following links:

Presale: https://launch.rocketize.io/register

Website: http://rocketize.io/

Telegram: https://t.me/RocketizeTokenOfficial

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido