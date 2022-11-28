Alfaz del Pi’s Lions group welcomes in the festive season with ‘Sinterklaas’ party

By Betty Henderson • 28 November 2022 • 15:09

An annual Christmas custom makes a return in Alfaz del Pi with the local Lions group’s Sinterklaas party on Friday December 2. Traditional Christmas figure, Saint Nicholas will take to the streets of the town to welcome in the festive season by spreading some festive cheer.

The local Lions group promises an entertaining procession with the good holy man distributing sweets to all the local children in the town. The procession is set to leave from the Casa de Cultura in Alfaz del Pi at 5:15pm, before making its way through the town to the Polideportivo sports centre.

All good children will receive tangerines and sweets according to the historical tradition about Saint Nicholas. The event is one of the most important annual events on the local Lions Club’s calendar.

The Lions Club in Alfaz del Pi is part of the largest service organisation in the world, with more than 1.4 million members throughout the world. The group was founded in 1983 and has served the local community and participated in global fundraising and awareness raising campaigns for a variety of causes.