By Chris King • 28 November 2022 • 2:26

The United States is preventing Ukraine from negotiating with Moscow claimed Belarus President Alexandr Lukashenko.

Alexandr Lukashenko, President of Belarus, claimed on Sunday, November 27, that the United States was preventing the leadership of Ukraine from starting a negotiation process with Russia.

He made his accusation during an interview with the programme ‘Moscow. Kremlin. Putin’ on the TV channel Russia-1, while answering questions from journalist Pavel Zarubin.

“If you mean the leadership of Ukraine, then they definitely don’t give it to him. The Americans want to put Europe down with one blow, in one go, and then get to China through Russia. Naturally, by trampling Russia”, Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian leader also noted that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had already violated the basic principles of the negotiation process. “The mistake of Volodymyr Zelenskyy is that he violates the classic principles of the negotiation process. Especially when talking with Russia”.

“You can’t put forward conditions beforehand. Sit at the negotiating table, and put forward all the conditions there. And the second classic principle is compromise”, added the president. “There is no need for our own people to be killed. We have only one blood in our veins. I see that Russia understands this. Will Ukraine understand this?”.

Earlier, while commenting on the alleged mass execution of captured Russian servicemen by representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lukashenko noted that the actions of the Ukrainian authorities were related to the fact that “the Americans have a strong hold on them for one thing”, as reported by tass.ru.