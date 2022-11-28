Big Eyes Coin could dominate the NFT Sector like BNB and ApeCoin’s bored ape yacht club collectibles

By EWN • 28 November 2022 • 11:25

The NFT sector quickly found itself in mainstream media through the release of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) NFT collection. Within twelve hours, the NFTs had sold out with many high-profile names among the holders. Eminem and Snoop Dogg are some celebrities that purchased the NFT collection, which now has an estimated market capitalisation of 843,390.88 ETH.

Due to BAYCs success, Yuga Labs created ApeCoin (APE) to facilitate transactions, becoming the chief cryptocurrency of the BAYC ecosystem. BNB (BNB) is another tall figure in the NFT sector, hosting an internal NFT marketplace on its platform and several leading NFT collections on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

So, where does Big Eyes Coin (BIG) fit into this group? Big Eyes Coin is a new cryptocurrency aiming to host a sustainable platform while facilitating growth for the DeFi ecosystem with an NFT collection. The meme token has ambitious plans for its NFT collection that we will explore in this editorial piece.

Can Big Eyes Coin take over the NFT Sector?

Big Eyes Coin aims to host an NFT collection that will reach the top ten projects. While owning these NFTs could bring significant profits to the NFT holders, Big Eyes Coin has also introduced utility to its NFTs.

Holders of Big Eyes NFTs can utilise the NFTs as keys to exclusive events and parties throughout the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem. NFT events will occur with the seasons on the Big Eyes Coin platform, with the community deciding whether the profits are burnt or kept in circulation.

Another service users can expect from the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem is the charity wallet holding 5% of BIG tokens. Big Eyes Coin will make regular contributions to ocean conservation efforts using the funds from the charity wallet. Such donations could attract attention from high-profile figures like Elon Musk to Dogecoin (DOGE).

Want to find out more about Big Eyes Coin? Watch the video below!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TDRr9KhHQRw

BNB’s Latest NFT Collection

While NFTs are a large part of the BNB ecosystem. The platform is also heavily involved with several other sectors of the crypto market. It makes the BNB platform one of the most significant platforms in the crypto market, hosting a charity, DEX, CEX, and an academy to promote the adoption of blockchain technology.

BNB’s latest NFT collection features the football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. With the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022 and Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan, users will be more inclined to purchase the exclusive NFT collection.

Additionally, Cristiano Ronaldo has made several references to the collection on his Instagram account, reaching his 500 million followers around the globe. This action will undoubtedly increase traction on the BNB platform, potentially resulting in a price spike.

ApeCoin’s bored ape yacht club collection

You had probably never heard of NFTs until the release of the BAYC collection. The collection was a 10,000-strong project that quickly found itself as the focal point of the crypto market. There are now three ApeCoin collections in the top four NFT collections listed by sales volume.

While the rest of the crypto market has been in disarray for the past seven days, ApeCoin has reported solid numbers. The platform has risen by 10.54% in the past seven days at the time of writing, showcasing the impact NFTs can have on a cryptocurrency.

Another crucial part of ApeCoin’s ecosystem is its DAO. The DAO allows APE token holders to vote on decisions concerning the platform’s future, showing its commitment to being a community-centric token.

Final Thoughts

BNB and ApeCoin have shown their dominance in the NFT sector thus far, hosting significant collections on their blockchains or creating NFT collections with high market capitalisations. Big Eyes Coin looks to follow in the footsteps of these two crypto giants, producing an NFT collection that could reach the top ten projects.

Big Eyes Coin offers users 50% bonus tokens with purchases on Black Friday. All you need to do is purchase with the ‘BLACKFRIDAY50’ code for your bonus tokens.

For more information on Big Eyes Coin (BIG), please visit the following links:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido