Biking brilliance in Estepona with ‘Year of the Bike’ scheme

By Betty Henderson • 28 November 2022 • 12:15

FITNESS FOCUS in Estepona as the town prepares for 2023, ‘Year of the Bike’. The new initiative has been designed by the local council and health organisations to encourage people to get healthy and use a sustainable means of transport.

A whole host of policies are set to get locals on their bikes, including designing commute routes, organising recreational bike rides, professional and amateur competitive events, and business events.

Council representative, Begoña Ortiz, explained “Cycling is valuable in multiple dimensions of society, including health, mobility, the environment, and our social lives. Cycling is beneficial not only for cyclists, but also for the rest of society who benefit from there being less cars on the roads, reducing noise pollution and improving air quality”.

Recent infrastructure work also means locals can take advantage of great urban connections including a network of nearly 20 kilometres of coastal cycle paths. The ‘Estepona, Jardín de la Costa del Sol’ project during the past decade has also led to the pedestrianisation or traffic calming measures on 130 local streets, making the area much more pleasant for cyclists.