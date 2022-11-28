Brazil Switzerland kicks off after Swiss bus involved in accident

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 November 2022 • 18:26

18:23 – Brazil though the breakthrough had come on the 66th minute with Vinicus Jr finding the back of the net.

Sadly, it is ruled out by the VAR who decides that he was in an offside position.

18:12 – The Swiss have created their first chance. with a shot by Sow, which is blocked by Vinicus Jr.

The game has come to a halt with Widmer suffering a nosebleed.

18:10 – The second half is underway with the Brazilians picking up the pace.

The first card of the game comes on the fiftieth minute with Rieder getting yellow carded for an elbow into Rodyrgo’s face.

18:05 – Half time and the game is still without a goal.

Possession has been fairly even although Brazil have had the upper hand with five shots, two of which were on target.

So far Switzerland have yet to find a scoring opportunity.

Let’s see what the second half brings.

17:38 – The Brazil Switzerland game kicked off on time despite their team bus being involved in an accident outside the venue.

Inexplicably the bus ploughed into a number of cars ahead of it on Monday, November 28.

Thankfully none of the players suffered any injuries and the game was able to go ahead as planned and with no team changes.

Game updates to follow

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.