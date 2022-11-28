By Chris King • 28 November 2022 • 23:51

The entire board of directors resigned from Italian giants Juventus, including the club’s president of 17 years, Andrea Agnelli.

In an incredible turn of events in Italy this morning, Monday, November 28, the entire board of directors of Serie A football club Juventus resigned, according to Gazzetta. After 17 years at the helm of the Italian giants, Andrea Agnelli quit as president, and Pavel Nedved stepped down as vice chairman.

Total chaos now surrounds the future of the club with Maurizio Arrivabene also resigning as managing director of the Turin side. It is believed that the remaining board members will leave as well.

These would reportedly include, Massimo Della Ragione, Francesco Roncaglio, Francesco Roncaglio, Suzanne Heywood, Giorgio Tacchia, Laurence Debroux, Daniela Marilungo, and Francesco Roncagli.

In the 2121-22 season, the Turin giants recorded losses of £220million in 2021-22. The 36-times Serie A winners are in disarray after being knocked out of this season’s Champions League competition in the group stages. They currently sit third in the table after a poor start to the campaign.

Juventus now faces the daunting task of appointing a completely new board of directors. Last Wednesday, a scheduled shareholders’ meeting was postponed and moved to December 27.

