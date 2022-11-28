BREAKING UPDATE: Couple and their new-born among the dead, four still missing

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 November 2022 • 11:24
Authorities say that four people are still missing with the search continuing to find the remaining bodies.
They have also confirmed that among the dead are two brothers aged sic and ten, Elenora a 31-year-old and a 58-year-old Bulgarian. The details of the remaining victim have yet to be released.
Four more people are believed to be in hospital receiving treatment with one having suffered severe trauma to the chest.
Some 230 people are said to have been evacuated to safety as the search continues.
The landslide is said to have occurred following torrential rain overnight, sending mud, debris and trees into the town of Casamicciola Terme.
The mud overwhelmed the small community that houses around thirty families wiping out at least ten buildings and washing cars and other goods into the sea.
A number of people are still missing with rescue services struggling to access the area.
Oggi non è un #Buongiorno per gli abitanti di Casamicciola Terme – #Ischia 😢😢😢 #emergenza #alluvione pic.twitter.com/iqNbxytdXx
Oggi non è un #Buongiorno per gli abitanti di Casamicciola Terme – #Ischia 😢😢😢 #emergenza #alluvione pic.twitter.com/iqNbxytdXx
Ischia, le immagini dell'ennesima immane tragedia pic.twitter.com/0a0gg6eyh4
Ischia, le immagini dell'ennesima immane tragedia pic.twitter.com/0a0gg6eyh4
Forza, dopo l'alluvione di fango e detriti a Ischia sta per ripartire la giostra dei "Mai più!", degli "Interverremo", dei Funerali Con Applausi, delle mirabolanti promesse di politici nazionali e amministratori locali. Durata: 4 o 5 giorni. Poi ci riaggiorniamo alla prossima. pic.twitter.com/zImMLPfWFR
Forza, dopo l'alluvione di fango e detriti a Ischia sta per ripartire la giostra dei "Mai più!", degli "Interverremo", dei Funerali Con Applausi, delle mirabolanti promesse di politici nazionali e amministratori locali. Durata: 4 o 5 giorni. Poi ci riaggiorniamo alla prossima. pic.twitter.com/zImMLPfWFR
Le immagini che giungono da #Ischia, sferzata stanotte da un violento nubifragio, sono terribili. Siamo vicini alle popolazioni coinvolte, in un territorio già in passato colpito da simili sciagure. Grazie a coloro che da ore stanno prestando soccorso. pic.twitter.com/texsoWLwh5
Le immagini che giungono da #Ischia, sferzata stanotte da un violento nubifragio, sono terribili. Siamo vicini alle popolazioni coinvolte, in un territorio già in passato colpito da simili sciagure. Grazie a coloro che da ore stanno prestando soccorso. pic.twitter.com/texsoWLwh5
