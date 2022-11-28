BREAKING UPDATE: Couple and their new-born among the dead, four still missing

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 November 2022 • 11:24

11:20 (November 28) – A couple and their new-born, a little over three weeks old, have perished in the landslide that swept through the village of Casamicciola Terme.

Authorities say that four people are still missing with the search continuing to find the remaining bodies.

They have also confirmed that among the dead are two brothers aged sic and ten, Elenora a 31-year-old and a 58-year-old Bulgarian. The details of the remaining victim have yet to be released.

Four more people are believed to be in hospital receiving treatment with one having suffered severe trauma to the chest.

Some 230 people are said to have been evacuated to safety as the search continues.

12:56 (November 26) – Eight people are confirmed dead and many more injured in a landslide that occurred this morning on an island in Ischia according to the Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini.

The landslide is said to have occurred following torrential rain overnight, sending mud, debris and trees into the town of Casamicciola Terme.

The mud overwhelmed the small community that houses around thirty families wiping out at least ten buildings and washing cars and other goods into the sea.

A number of people are still missing with rescue services struggling to access the area.

Ischia, le immagini dell'ennesima immane tragedia pic.twitter.com/0a0gg6eyh4 — TERRANOSTRA NEWS (@terranostranews) November 26, 2022

Forza, dopo l'alluvione di fango e detriti a Ischia sta per ripartire la giostra dei "Mai più!", degli "Interverremo", dei Funerali Con Applausi, delle mirabolanti promesse di politici nazionali e amministratori locali.

Durata: 4 o 5 giorni.

Poi ci riaggiorniamo alla prossima. pic.twitter.com/zImMLPfWFR — Piero Sorrentino (@PieroSorr) November 26, 2022

Le immagini che giungono da #Ischia, sferzata stanotte da un violento nubifragio, sono terribili. Siamo vicini alle popolazioni coinvolte, in un territorio già in passato colpito da simili sciagure. Grazie a coloro che da ore stanno prestando soccorso. pic.twitter.com/texsoWLwh5 — Giuseppe Conte (@GiuseppeConteIT) November 26, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.