By Chris King • 28 November 2022 • 20:33

A school bus overturned in Frome, Somerset, resulting in an unspecified number of school children being hospitalised.

As reported in a statement from Avon and Somerset Police, an unconfirmed number of school children have been hospitalised this afternoon, Monday, November 28, after the bus in which they were travelling overturned.

The incident occurred on the B3090 at around 3.30pm near Oldford Hill on the outskirts of the east Somerset town of Frome. As a result, the road between Oldford and Cuckoo Lane and Gypsy Lane was subsequently closed to traffic as emergency services responded to the location. It is not expected to open for several hours according to reports.

“Emergency services have been called to an incident involving a bus near Frome this afternoon. Police received a call from a member of the public at approximately 3.35pm, that a bus had overturned on the B3090 Oldford Hill”, said a spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police.

They continued: “A number of passengers, including schoolchildren, received minor injuries and were checked over by paramedics at the scene. A small number are being taken to hospital by land ambulance for further treatment or assessment”.

“Their injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing. Officers are liaising with the school, as well as the parents of the children involved in this incident. Enquiries will continue at the scene to establish the cause of the collision. The road is likely to remain closed for some time, so we’d ask motorists to avoid the area if possible”, added the spokesperson.

