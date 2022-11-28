Costa del Sol NIBs: News in Brief

By Betty Henderson • 28 November 2022 • 14:21

Davis Cup

Canada was crowned as the winner of the Davis Cup for the first time in the tournament’s championship in Malaga on November 28. Canada beat Australia in an epic final after catching up with an unexpected win against Italy.

Christmas Sparkle

Destinations across the Costa del Sol got into the Christmas spirit over the weekend with the annual Christmas lights-switch on. Fuengirola and Malaga lit up over the weekend with Marbella, Torremolinos, Mijas, and Benalmadena set to follow this week.

Food Festival

Manilva kicks off December this year with a food festival showcasing delicious local produce and traditional recipes. The event from December 2-6 will feature contests, performances, food and wine tastings as well as stalls offering traditional artisan and culinary products.

Mountain Rescue

Emergency services in Torremolinos moved quickly to rescue a woman who slipped while hiking, suffering a suspected broken leg. The 54-year-old was airlifted from a mountain trail at Pico de Jabalcuza to Valle del Guadalhorce hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Luxury Leaders

Representatives from Costa del Sol tourist destinations made an appearance at the Luxury Spain networking event in Madrid, promoting luxury opportunities for tourists along the coast, discussing current market trends and developing a strategy to attract tourists seeking lavish experiences.

Golfing Gold

Swedish golfer, Caroline Hedwall, soared to success in Benahavís at the finals of the Costa del Sol Golf Open. The event has become a highlight of the female golfing calendar, closing the Ladies European Tour season with a sunny finale.