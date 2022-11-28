Drivers should be aware of DGT fines for wearing warm coats in a vehicle during Winter

By Chris King • 28 November 2022 • 3:55

If a driver is wearing a warm coat or any item that restricts full movement behind the steering wheel then they could be liable to a fine from the DGT.

Winter is approaching, and drivers face colder weather conditions while using the roads in Spain. With this scenario, it is advisable to bear in mind the rules of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) to avoid being hit with unexpected fines.

Drivers are of course responsible for ensuring that their vehicles are maintained correctly. This includes checking tyre pressures and conditions, engine water and oil levels, and the general optimal state of the vehicle while circulating.

It might sound silly, but after preparing so that you hopefully avoid any vehicle-related fines, you could still end up in trouble over the clothing you wear. The Guardia Civil Traffic Police are well aware of this and it enters the equation whenever they stop any driver.

Article 18 of the General Traffic Regulations establishes that there must be ‘freedom of movement’ when driving. As a result, during hot weather, fines can be issued for wearing flip-flops or even for driving without a shirt.

This same article applies to driving in cold temperatures and the desire to maybe wear a coat behind the wheel. Traffic officers are known to have clamped down on this because wearing heavy clothing can limit the ‘freedom of movement’ defined in the regulatory text.

The penalty for this infraction is €200 although no points are removed from the driver’s license. Security reasons come into play in this instance and the interpretation of Article 18 by the police officers at the time.

In the event of your being involved in an accident, and they deem your clothing to be not suitable for wearing while driving then they can fine you. The items of clothing must allow you complete freedom of movement behind the wheel.

Too many layers can prevent the seatbelt from fitting a driver’s body shape correctly and possibly result in unnecessary injuries by reducing its effectiveness.

To avoid this type of fine for being underdressed in summer and wearing an overcoat in winter, it is recommended that the vehicle’s interior be kept at a temperature of between 20 and 22 degrees.

In this way, you can avoid having to wear a coat while driving in winter, which enables you to drive more freely. It also lowers the dangers of a €200 fine, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

