Famous celebrity ‘trainer to the stars’ dies unexpectedly aged 53

By Chris King • 28 November 2022 • 19:12
As confirmed by the celebrity news outlet TMZ today, Monday, November 28, the celebrity personal trainer Eric Fleishman passed away last Thursday 24. Dubbed ‘Eric The Trainer’, he died at his home in the Californian city of Glendale, Los Angeles, on Thanksgiving.
Throughout his fitness career spanning more than 30 years, Fleishman was famous for working not only with wealthy stars from the worlds of films, television, and music, but also for training members of law enforcement and UFC fighters.
His fitness regimes were adopted by numerous SWAT teams, California Highway Patrol, L.A. Sheriff’s Academy, and LAPD, among others.
In the world of celebrity, he had a diverse client base, including actress Kirstie Alley, actors Ethan Suplee and Jason Priestley, and actor and entrepreneur Patrick Schwarzenneger, son of the famous bodybuilder. He also worked with rock bands Nickelback, Journey, Fall Out Boy, and Def Leppard.
Fleishman revealed previously that he drew his original inspiration to get into health and fitness from watching one of the sector’s pioneers, the legendary fitness and nutrition guru, Jack Lalanne.
A celebrity benefit concert in which he brought all his famous friends together to raise money for the Feeding America charity raised thousands of dollars during the coronavirus lockdowns. He is survived by his wife Alysia and son Henry.
