Five-year-old boy dies after swallowing a drawing pin

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 28 November 2022 • 16:47

A five-year-old boy has tragically died in the UK after he swallowed a drawing pin that had been used in a bulletin board.

The boy’s death was announced on a Go Fund Me by Leah Allen in Sheffield that by Monday, November 28 had raised £2,595 towards his funeral costs.

On the page Allen says: “Emma, Mark and their girls sadly lost little Kyle. After 3 days of him fighting he sadly grew his dinosaur wings.

“To make things a little easier a few of us wanted to set up this to help give him the best send-off possible no parent should have to bury their child and have to struggle to find the money to do so.

“Anything doesn’t matter how little will be greatly appreciated x just spoken to family and they would like to get something for the girls in memory of their baby /big brother x.”

Kyle choked on drawing pin and stopped breathing. Doctors at the Leeds Infirmary managed to resuscitate him four times, but the child suffered seizures and sky-high temperatures.

The young man, who had just turned six, suffered severe brain damage in the process but was still kept on life support.

His mom Emma said: “He was kept on life support until we were ready to say goodbye.

But you’re never ready, right? Kyle decided it was his time after his last hug with mom and dad. His heart beat for the last time as we hugged him.

“I’ve lost my son and I can’t think of anything apart from him right now… I don’t know how to feel, I don’t know what to think, I don’t know how to act.

“I feel like a robot. It broke my heart, but he’s still my boy.”

Those that will be attending Kyle’s funeral have all agreed to wear t-shorts bearing his face along with a blue heart and a dinosaur. The animal was his favourite and so the shorts will bear the slogan Kyle-saurus.

Anyone wanting to donate to help cover the funeral costs of the Five-year-old boy who died after swallowing a drawing pin, you can do so on the Go Fund Me page.

