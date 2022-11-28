Join Maria and the Pink Ladies (AACC cancer charity) for their Christmas walk with Santa

By Anna Ellis • 28 November 2022 • 14:46

Please wear something festive for the walk that begins at midday on Sunday, December 4, registration opens at 11:00.AM.

The walk starts and finishes at La Zenia Boulevard.

Simon Morton of Sunshine FM Radio is joining in the fun and will be playing festive music and the Spangles choir will also be live on stage singing numerous festive songs to get everyone in the Christmas mood.

Maria and the Pink Ladies will also be collecting dried foods and toiletries for those less fortunate and these donations will be passed on to the Reach Out charity.

Maria and the Pink Ladies/Panthers exist to help raise awareness of cancer and offer support both before and after diagnosis.

Maria Wilson and the Pink Ladies/Panthers began raising money for the fight against cancer after Maria discovered she had breast cancer and since then secondary cancer but not deterred she and her ladies have continued to raise much-needed funds. Rightly so, the Pink Ladies donate 100 per cent of funds raised to people on the Orihuela Costa affected by cancer.

All the volunteers give their time and talents totally free of charge.

