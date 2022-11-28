Mystery surrounds ‘sudden death’ of ‘healthy’ Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei

By Chris King • 28 November 2022 • 4:55

Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei died suddenly a few days before he was due to visit Poland with one diplomat claiming maybe he ‘knew too much’.

Mystery surrounds the sudden death of Belarus Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, who died ‘suddenly’ on Saturday, November 26. There has still not been any official statement made by the Belarusian government in Minsk or the country’s state news agency about his as-yet unexplained death.

The continued silence has only fuelled speculation of outside interference, especially when one colleague described the minister as having been ‘healthy’. During an exclusive interview with NEXTA, Pavel Latushka, a former Belarus diplomat, suggested that maybe Makei ‘knew too much’.

“Makei knew more about Lukashenko than any other person in the country. He knew who visited him, with whom Lukashenko could drink – a large amount of information. There are many mysterious circumstances”, Latushka told the news outlet.

❗️In an exclusive interview with NEXTA, former #Belarusian Minister and diplomat @PavelLatushka commented on the death of Foreign Minister #Makei. According to him, Makei knew too much about #Lukashenko and his plans – more than anyone else. pic.twitter.com/LMSNDhdSQT — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 26, 2022

Latushka revealed that the deceased minister had been scheduled to attend the OSCE Ministerial Council that is being held in Poland next week. Calling the timing of his death ‘suspect’, he suggested that maybe Makei had planned to ‘bring something important with him’ on his trip to meet with European ministers.

Belarusian ministers had previously experienced attempts to prevent them from travelling to Poland explained the former ambassador to Poland. Ahead of that trip, he was supposed to meet Sergei Lavrov, the Russian foreign minister today, Monday 28, as reported by express.co.uk.

“There was a confidential memo in the Belarusian government that analysed these incidents and made the conclusion that behind all these attempts to provoke a termination of these visits was Russia and the FSB”, he added.

A post on the Russian Telegram channel Brief said: “Makei had extremely bad relations with the KGB leadership”. He had become an ‘irritant’ to the Kremlin claimed another Pro-Russian channel.

Makei had allegedly been involved in possible peace talks with Ukraine according to several posts on Telegram channels. He was a known opponent of any potential involvement by Belarus in Putin’s conflict, and regularly voiced his insistence that attacks would never be launched from Belarusian territory by the Russian military.

Earlier this week, Makei was last seen in public at a conference- that Vladimir Putin also attended – in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. He died just a few days after it was predicted by a leading US foreign policy think tank that Lukashenko would be provoked into deploying his troops in Ukraine by Russian military intelligence. Something the minister would have surely been deeply opposed to.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.