Police officer who swiped a €6,000 watch from a man he arrested escapes jail in Malaga

By Vickie Scullard • 28 November 2022 • 11:17

A police officer who swiped a €6,000 watch from a man he arrested has escaped jail.

The national police officer was sentenced in a Malaga court after being found guilty of embezzlement for keeping the watch of a man who was detained at the police station where the agent was serving.

The events occurred in August 2016 and the defendant, who worked at the Estepona Police Station, specifically in the custody and security service of the cells, acted “with the intention of obtaining an unfair benefit”.

The officer took the watch – owned by a man who was at that time arrested for the alleged commission of a crime of ill-treatment in the family environment – which was handed over by the detainee when he entered cells and was placed in a bag that was opened and closed with a key.

The value of the watch has been appraised at €6,200, reports AZ Costa del Sol.

Once the owner filed a complaint about the theft of the watch and a police investigation began at the Estepona Police Station.

The defendant realised this and returned the watch to the Police Station, putting it in a different place “all in order to avoid being discovered”.

He was sentenced to one year in prison for embezzlement of public funds, suspended for two years, and given a special disqualification for employment or public office for three years.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.