Portugal dispose of Uruguay to clinch a last-16 2022 Qatar World Cup spot

By Chris King • 28 November 2022 • 22:10

Two goals from Bruno Fernandes helped Portugal beat Uruguay and send his team into the last 16 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Portugal and Uruguay clashed in the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Doha this evening, Monday, November 28, in their second Group H match in the 2022 World Cup.

Earlier today, Ghana won an exciting 3-2 contest with South Korea. That moved them into second place in the group. A win for Portugal tonight would send them into the last 16. If Uruguay loses they will have to beat Ghana in the final game.

After their opening win over Ghana, Fernando Santos made three changes to his Portuguese side. Veteran defender Pepe makes an appearance at the age of 39 years and 275 days.

Que a 𝗠𝗮𝗴𝗶𝗮 comece! 🪄 Este é o nosso 11 Inicial para hoje! 👥🇵🇹 #VesteABandeira Let the 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 begin! 🎭 This is our Starting 11 for today! 👥 #WearTheFlag pic.twitter.com/riGoQ3zyYQ — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) November 28, 2022

Edinson Cavani was chosen to lead the front line for the South Americans, replacing Luis Suarez.

Yet another goalless first 45 minutes were played out with Portugal having the upper hand, although Uruguay produced the best goal-scoring opportunity. Play was abruptly halted in the 52nd minute by a fan running onto the pitch holding what appeared to be a rainbow flag. he was quickly escorted from the field.

Two minutes after play resumed, Portugal took the lead. It first appeared as though Cristiano Ronaldo had put the ball into the net but FIFA awarded it to Bruno Fernandes. A goal is a goal whoever scored it really when you are chasing a place in the last 16 of a World Cup.

Only seconds later, Cavani spurned a wonderful opportunity to level the scores. Nunez set him up but the legendary striker hit the ball wide from around 15 yards out. He was subbed off a few minutes later, with Suarez coming on to try and break down this formidable Portuguese defence.

A dubious-looking penalty was awarded to Portugal after a VAR check in the 90th minute. Gimenez’s arm did touch the ball as hit the ground but it did not look to be intentional. However, Fernades stepped up and it was game over and Portugal were heading into the last 16 with a game to spare.

___________________________________________________________

