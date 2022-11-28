Solana, Rocketize Token and Elrond are top coins to watch this month

By EWN • 28 November 2022 • 11:16

Are you up to date on the latest cryptocurrency news? If you aren’t then you are likely to lose out on remarkable tokens that have the potential to surpass major competitors in the future. Rocketize Token (JATO) is another developing token with a promising roadmap. This essay will go over two important crypto tokens: Solana (SOL) and Elrond (EGLD). These cryptocurrencies have been around for a long and are currently ranked in the top 50 crypto projects. Let’s look at each of these cryptocurrencies.

Solana (SOL) Casts A Long Shadow

Solana (SOL) was designed to displace Ethereum (ETH) as the platform of choice for decentralised applications (dApps). Solana (SOL) employs a novel Proof of History consensus method that enables it to perform more than 50,000 transactions in a second. As a result, it is one of the world’s quickest blockchains.

The SOL coin is the Solana network’s native cryptocurrency. It is used to pay transaction fees as well as to stake for rewards. Projects are flocking to Solana (SOL) to take full advantage of its low cost and fast speed, particularly in the gaming and NFT segments.

This project has the support of some of the industry’s most well-known companies, including Coinbase, Binance, and FTX. However, this isn’t always a positive thing for long-term investors, as Solana (SOL) recently plunged 62.69% as a result of FTX being illiquid and forcing them to liquidate their holdings.

Solana (SOL) is also notable for its cheap transaction costs, which average less than $1 for each transaction. In addition, Solana’s Sol Sea NFT marketplace has garnered a lot of traction in the NFT space. Many NFT users have transferred their collections to the Solana (SOL) network due to its low prices and other benefits.

Although there is a possibility for a return to $260, Solana (SOL) must address investor worries about centralisation, gain investor trust, and demonstrate that it can withstand the storms.

Elrond (EGLD) leaps over the competition

Elrond (EGLD) is a public blockchain with a high throughput that promises to provide a safe, scalable, and user-friendly network for distributed applications. Earlier blockchain-based platforms have suffered with scalability, interoperability, and security, but this platform provides workable options.

Elrond (EGLD) employs a novel adaptive state-sharding method that allows it to perform more than 10,000 transactions per second.

The Elrond network’s native token, EGLD, is used to cover transaction fees and partake in governance, as well as stake for incentives. To encourage developers to build on the platform, the initiative gives a 30% royalty. Elrond (EGLD) users can earn EGLD and utilise it to store or transfer value, such as through making payments. Furthermore, network transactions are settled in EGLD. Elrond’s price, like that of other top currencies this year, has consistently declined.

As part of a bigger attempt to construct a decentralised metaverse, Elrond (EGLD) is presently rebranding to MetaversX. However, while the project is making progress in this area, the price of EGLD remains below its all-time high of $542.58.

Rocketize Token (JATO) catapults into the stratosphere

Rocketize Token (JATO), the future cryptocurrency, is a BSC-based network. JATO will introduce profound services to help its community and decentralization as part of its objective to move the meme token world to the next level. It is a community-oriented currency that aspires to provide genuine benefits to its community. JATO provides its users with numerous awards, incentives, and other chances for passive revenue.

Furthermore, the network deducts a 2% tax on each transaction, half of which is immediately passed on to JATO holders. Connectivity in this space is favourable to scalability, and JATO appropriately serves in this field. It features a full architecture built to connect various networks. This increasing connectivity adds more to each network as stakeholders benefit from the advantages of linked chains.

Rocketize (JATO) is currently in pre-sale, and this is unquestionably the greatest moment to invest in it. Buy JATO at the affordable pricing of $118399.24 JATO for every $USDT paid right now. To get your portion of JATO, go to their official webpage and connect your wallet. JATO may be purchased with ETH, USDT, and BNB coins. To receive your purchased JATO, you should wait until the presale has ended.

Rocketize Token (JATO), in contrast to other meme tokens, is a hybrid of meme currencies and utility tokens. It acts as a glue, connecting both of these components and providing its users with a more comprehensive solution.

