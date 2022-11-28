South Korea’s incredible comeback wasn’t enough as Ghana hit back with spectacular 2-3 win

By Vickie Scullard • 28 November 2022 • 16:03
South Korea made an incredible comeback against the strong Ghana side, who had taken control of the game in the first half, going two-nil up before halftime.
Mohammed Salisu found the back of the net for the opener at 24 minutes, which stood after a long VAR check.
Then, just 10 minutes later, Mohammed Kudus made it two goals to nil.
Winning this game was especially important as neither team won their opening game. South Korea drew 0-0 with Uruguay, while Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal.
Underway in the second half!#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2022
Underway in the second half!#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022
— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 28, 2022
But in the second half, South Korea saw an incredible resurgence, with Cho Gue-sung tapping it in twice in a matter of just three minutes.
He scored the first in the 58th minute, before doing the seemingly impossible and scoring a second in minute 61, which saw the team’s coach Paulo Bento run down the touchline celebrating.
But Ghana were not done yet – Kudus hit back with a 68-minute goal, turning the game around once again.
Ten nailbiting minutes of stoppage time later, despite South Korea putting their opponents under a lot of pressure, Ghana breathed a sigh of relief as they brought home the win.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
A journalist of more than 12 years from Manchester, UK, Vickie now lives in Madrid and works as a news writer for the Euro Weekly News.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Δ
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.