South Korea’s incredible comeback wasn’t enough as Ghana hit back with spectacular 2-3 win

By Vickie Scullard • 28 November 2022 • 16:03

South Korea made an incredible comeback in the second half – but it wasn’t enough as Ghana won 2-3.

South Korea made an incredible comeback against the strong Ghana side, who had taken control of the game in the first half, going two-nil up before halftime.

Mohammed Salisu found the back of the net for the opener at 24 minutes, which stood after a long VAR check.

Then, just 10 minutes later, Mohammed Kudus made it two goals to nil.

Winning this game was especially important as neither team won their opening game. South Korea drew 0-0 with Uruguay, while Ghana lost 3-2 to Portugal.

But in the second half, South Korea saw an incredible resurgence, with Cho Gue-sung tapping it in twice in a matter of just three minutes.

He scored the first in the 58th minute, before doing the seemingly impossible and scoring a second in minute 61, which saw the team’s coach Paulo Bento run down the touchline celebrating.

But Ghana were not done yet – Kudus hit back with a 68-minute goal, turning the game around once again.

Ten nailbiting minutes of stoppage time later, despite South Korea putting their opponents under a lot of pressure, Ghana breathed a sigh of relief as they brought home the win.

