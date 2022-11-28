Torremolinos Half Marathon registration is now open

By Anna Ellis • 28 November 2022 • 17:07

The Torremolinos Half Marathon celebrates its 33rd edition on Sunday, February 8 next year, and as a surprise this year there will be a runner’s fair the day before the competition.

In the car parks of the Pablo Ruiz Picasso Cultural Centre, the starting and finishing point of the 21,097-metre race, a large marquee will be set up in which there will be stands of companies that collaborate with and sponsor the Half Marathon. In addition, the day will feature sports exhibitions and background music.

Another surprise on the day prior to the Torremolinos Half Marathon will be the 5-kilometre race, a smaller competition that will allow all athletics enthusiasts, regardless of their physical condition, to take part in the event, with categories from youth upwards. Likewise, on Saturday, February 4, another race will be offered for younger runners.

Bib numbers can be collected on Saturday, February 4, from the Cultural Centre between 10:00.AM and 2:00.PM and from 4:00.PM until 8:00.PM. It will also be possible to collect your bib number on the day of the race from 8:00.AM until 9:00.AM.

The competition, approved by the Andalusian Athletics Federation, is now open for registration and those interested can register for the event on the website pruebaspopulares.pmdt.es/mediamaraton.

The Half Marathon will be limited to a maximum of 2,000 runners for the categories from junior to veteran, with a registration fee of €15 and €20 euros during the last week of the competition. The deadline to take part in the event is February 1.

There is also the option to participate in the categories for the disabled, wheelchair and handbike.

