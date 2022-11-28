Unconventional art exhibition in Fuengirola by Krzysztof Kosowski

By Betty Henderson • 28 November 2022 • 14:54

A UNIQUE art installation delighted an audience of art lovers last week in Fuengirola. Polish artist Krzysztof Kosowski presented an exhibition of artwork, completed by painting with his mouth and feet, on November 23.

Kosowski’s unusual work went on exhibition at the Casa de Cultura in Fuengirola, along with a painting demonstration by the artist himself.

Krzysztof Kosowski suffered severe burns after an electric accident in 1972, meaning both of his arm had to be amputated. This did not stand in his way though, teaching himself how to paint primarily with his foot, then with his mouth, before studying Art History from 1978 in Warsaw.

He is fascinated by music, orientalism and religion, which is visible in his work which often feature fantasy and mystic motifs. The artist has lived in Spain since 2017 and regularly puts on community art events to celebrate his passion.

Councillor for Culture, Daniel Romero expressed his excitement, saying, “It is fantastic to see how people overcome all kinds of limitations and obstacles to pursue their passions. We are delighted to host this amazing quality exhibition of paintings that carry interesting messages”.