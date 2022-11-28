By James Gamble • 28 November 2022 • 16:15

Winter set to arrive in Spain this week with cold weather snap. Image: Dragana Gordic/Shutterstock.com

Spain is finally set to see the arrival of winter this week, with temperatures expected to fall below zero in some areas following extended periods of favourable weather.

Cold north-westerly winds early in the week could see temperature drops of up to 10ºC in some areas, according to projections from State Meteorological Agency AEMET.

Meanwhile, areas in the North of the country are set to face heavy rains due to another front sweeping across the country and the Balearic Islands, which could see coastal communities placed at risk due to high seas and strong winds.

Southern areas, however, are set to miss out on the worst of the weather, with temperatures predicted to hover at around 20ºC in Alicante and Murcia.

Temperatures are also predicted to drop at night across the country – falling to single digits and even below zero in some areas – with the exception of the Canary Islands, where minimum temperatures will remain in the high teens.

Wednesday is forecasted to be the coldest day of the week, with large areas of frost expected in both the north and eastern areas of the interior of Spain.

Despite the warnings of sharp turns in forecasts, however, only Galicia, in the northwest Iberian Peninsula, has been issued with a weather warning for dangerous seas.

