Another suspicious death as Russian billionaire is killed in a helicopter crash

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 November 2022 • 13:59

Vyacheslav Taran and wife Olga - Credit Hello Monaco

A Russian billionaire has died in another suspicious death after his helicopter crashed in good weather near Monaco.

The death of Vyacheslav Taran, 53, a cryptocurrency businessman was confirmed on Tuesday, November 29 that his helicopter has crashed into the ground near the town of Villefranche-sur-Mer on the 25th. Suspicions arose after the helicopter crashed in good weather and after confirmation that another unnamed passenger had cancelled at the last minute.

The 35-year-old pilot flying the helicopter from Lausanne in Switzerland also died in the crash.

The entrepreneur was co-founder of the trading and investment platforms Libertex and the Forex Club, is the third cryptocurrency entrepreneur to die in a matter of weeks, all unexpectedly and all in suspicious circumstances.

Last week Tiantian Kullander, 30, died in his sleep and Nikolaio Mushegian, 29, drowned on a Puerto Rico beach after tweeting concerns that he was being tracked by the CIA and Mossad.

Investigations into the crash are not yet complete, with the deputy public prosecutor of Nice saying that the involvement of a third party could not be ruled out. Airbus, makers of the H130, are assisting in the investigation.

Taran, was resident in Monaco where his wife founded Hello Monaco media. He is survived by Olga and their three children.

A statement released by his company said: “It is with great sadness that Libertex Group confirms the death of its co-founder and chairman of board of directors, Vyacheslav Taran, after a helicopter crash that took place en route to Monaco on Friday, 25 November 2022.

“The board of directors of Libertex Group and company employees extend their most heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the Taran family.”

The suspicious death of another Russian billionaire has raised eyebrows with the number who have died under mysterious circumstances now running into double figures.

