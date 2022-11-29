Aptos (APT) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) prices down after FTX collapse, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) set to rise by 6000% in Presale

By EWN • 29 November 2022 • 11:08

The crypto market is still struggling to recover from the mess created by the implosion of the FTX exchange. The after-effects of the shock collapse of the once-leading cryptocurrency exchange, is being seen in falling prices of most tokens. The woes of investors holding tokens like Aptos (APT) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) have increased further as there is no expectation of a quick recovery in the market. Interestingly, there is a new token, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which is gaining strength. Not only has the price of Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) jumped by 125% during presale but the new project has also gained a huge traction among investors. This article takes a look at how Aptos (APT), Enjin Coin (ENJ), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are performing.

Aptos (APT) trades in a tight range

Aptos (APT) has shown signs of recovery after a problematic start but is yet to take-off in a way it was expected at the time of launch in October. Aptos (APT) token price has plunged over 66% from the all-time high (ATH) of $13.73 on October 19, 2022, according to CoinMarketCap data.

In the days following FTX collapse, Aptos (APT) price has fallen over 36% from $7.2 to $4.5. However, in the last 7 days, Aptos (APT) has traded in a tight range of $4 to $4.5, showing signs of resilience. While investors are expecting a sharp bounce in Aptos (APT) price soon, they need to watch this crypto closely as the market remains extremely volatile. Most of the gains of October have been wiped out even as the dust around FTX implosion is still setting.

Aptos (APT) has quickly gained popularity as a Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake blockchain. However, the project has been called out for its tokenomics. As a significant volume of Aptos (APT) tokens is with institutional investors, analysts are predicting it may backfire in the long-run.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) continues to struggle

Enjin Coin (ENJ) has shown little signs of recovery after sluggish performance throughout the year. In the first week of 2022, Enjin Coin (ENJ) was trading near $2.8. Enjin Coin (ENJ) fell to $0.6 in May, going further down to $0.4 in June. Moreover, in the following months, Enjin Coin (ENJ) struggled to see any significant jump.

As per CoinMarketCap data at the time of writing, Enjin Coin (ENJ) was trading near $0.3, down over 93% from the ATH of $4.75 on November 25, 2021.

As an Ethereum-based blockchain project, Enjin Coin (ENJ) aims to make it easy for individuals and businesses to use non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The Enjin Coin platform backs all the NFTs with ENJ. However, the strategy of backing digital assets with another digital asset has apparently failed to regain investors’ trust in Enjin Coin (ENJ) this year.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) offers long-term potential

Investors are attracted to Orbeon Protocol as the new blockchain-based platform offers a unique opportunity to gain not just from the rising price of ORBN tokens but also from investing in real-world businesses.

Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) tokens facilitate investment in growing early-stage businesses through fractional NFTs for as little as $1. These equity-based NFTs offer a route into the venture capital market for everyday investors. To ensure there is no rug-pull, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) locks its liquidity pool for 10 years, providing a promising growth opportunity to individuals in crypto with long-term profit in mind.

While Aptos (APT) and Enjin Coin (ENJ) remain in the red, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) has surged 260% to $0.0144 in the second phase of presale. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) was initially offered in the presale at $0.004. Analysts are predicting that Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) could jump 6000% from the initial price to $0.24 during the presale.

