Average price of electricity in Spain sees astronomical increase on Wednesday, November 30

By Chris King • 29 November 2022 • 23:30

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, November 30, the average price of electricity in Spain increases by an astronomical 38.3 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will rise by 38.3 per cent on Wednesday, November 30, compared to this Tuesday 29. Specifically, it will stand at €207.45/MWh.

According to provisional data from the Iberian Energy Market Operator (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of energy in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool ‘- stands at €151.25/MWh tomorrow.

Wednesday’s maximum price will be registered between 8pm and 9pm, at €186 /MWh, while the minimum for the day, of €130 euros/MWh, will be between 1am and 2am.

To this ‘pool’ price is added the compensation of €56.20/MWh to the gas companies. This must be paid by consumers who are beneficiaries of the measure, consumers of the regulated tariff (PVPC), or those who, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate.

