By Anna Ellis • 29 November 2022 • 16:10

Avoid Avenida Jaume III in Palma on December 1 and 2, as work will be carried out. Image: Palma City Council

The works will complete the renovation of the drinking water and sewerage network and improve drainage.

This is the last of this work, which was practically completed at the end of May but was interrupted so as not to interfere with commercial activity during the high season, as had been agreed with shopkeepers.

Between November 2 and 24, the last punctual work was carried out to bring the drinking water network in Jaume III into service: two connections to the Jaume III watercourse, and four rainwater collection reservoirs in Placa de Joan Carles I.

On December 1 and 2, the paving of the street will be carried out, which will put an end to the work. This work involves cutting Jaume III street in an upward direction and restrictions at intersections.

This work began on January 25 and involved the replacement of 300 metres of water mains and 200 metres of drinking water pipes, in order to improve service and prevent leaks.

The work also involves the renovation of the reservoirs in this area to facilitate the drainage of rainwater and prevent flooding, which is common in the area of Placa del Rei Joan Carles I and Passeig del Born.

The execution of this project has involved an investment of €244,500 and the creation of eight direct jobs on the site.

