By James Gamble • 29 November 2022 • 15:16

Boozed-up British revellers cause chaos on Ryanair flight to Ibiza. Image: Tom Buysse/Shutterstock.com

Passengers on a Ryanair flight to the Spanish party island of Ibiza have hit out at the airline for failing to control a group of drunken revellers who blared loud music and harassed fellow holidaymakers for the entirety of a three-hour flight.

Videos showed the group of young partygoers drinking from large bottles of vodka, shouting, and banging on the ceiling of the plane during the Ryanair flight from the Scottish capital of Edinburgh to the Balearic island of Ibiza – a holiday location notorious for its nightlife.

Passengers vented their fury at the revellers, telling the Mail Online that cabin crew were unable to control the increasingly chaotic situation.

Some passengers said they were scared to even go to the toilet, for fear of being ‘headbutted’ by one of the largely male group, who are seen in videos of the flight passing a large bottle of Grey Goose vodka between them and dancing in the aisles – with some men even having taken their tops off.

One woman, who was travelling with her husband to Ibiza for a relaxing getaway, told the Mail Online a young female passenger was forced to push one of the group away from her after he wouldn’t leave her alone.

The 55-year-old woman, from North Lanarkshire in Scotland, said: “There was no control over that plane at all.

“It was horrific from the minute we got on. There were about 70 of them who all came from the same area.

‘They had a big black speaker at the highest volume you could get which was blaring for three hours.

“They were banging on the roof, taking their tops off and opening their drinks that they had bought at duty-free.

“The only time Ryanair came near them was to serve them more drinks.

“People were scared to go to the toilet, they were scared they were going to get head-butted or hit with a bottle of Grey Goose that was flying about.”

The woman also claimed her 58-year-old husband, who has a heart condition, was accosted by a member of the group on his way back from the toilet.

She complained to Ryanair over the lack of control staff had on the plane, but only received what she described as a ‘copy-and-paste’ reply a month later.

The couple have since vowed never to fly with Ryanair again.

A spokesperson for the budget airline said: “A group of passengers on this flight from Edinburgh to Ibiza became disruptive mid-flight.

“To diffuse the situation and minimise any disruption to passengers, crew made several announcements throughout the flight and refused to serve more than two alcoholic drinks to each passenger.

“Passengers ceased their disruptive behaviour before landing safely in Ibiza.”

