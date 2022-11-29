BudBlockz (BLUNT) growth will overshadow Stellar (XLM) in 2023

By EWN • 29 November 2022 • 16:00

Over the past few years, cryptocurrencies have become one of the most sought-after financial instruments globally. The cryptocurrency sector has massive potential that the financial services industry is slowly yet steadily waking up to. BudBlockz (BLUNT) and Stellar (XLM) are two leading tokens with great utilities, and some cryptocurrency analysts believe that BudBlockz has the potential to fetch even 100x returns for its investors.

BudBlockz: Improving Cannabis marketplaces access with Blockchain Technology

BudBlockz is a decentralised e-commerce network where firms and entrepreneurs working in the cannabis industry can legally and securely access the global market. The platform is built on the Ethereum network and is compatible with several blockchain networks and digital wallets. It has rolled out a native token called $BLUNT, which will be used for various transactional purposes like staking, liquidity pool acquisition, signing up for petitions, and non-fungible trading tokens. Built on the ERC-20 standard of the Ethereum network, the token will be made available on presale for purchase. The team has fixed the supply of $BLUNT Tokens at 420,000,000 units.

A key feature of the $BLUNT token is that it is deflationary; hence, its tokens are burned regularly to keep their supply scarce. A limited supply balances fluctuations and helps in keeping the token value stable. For the same purpose, the platform organizes ‘How High’ token burn events at regular events. The platform has divided the total token supply into various categories like liquidity management, presale, maintenance of developers’ wallets, marketing activities, and for founders and project partners. The tokens reserved for founders and project partners will be locked for a year, and those allocated for marketing activities will have a vesting period of 90 days.

BudBlockz will be setting up cannabis dispensaries and farms worldwide to promote the adoption of cannabis products and research and development in the industry. One can gain access to these facilities by buying BudBlockz’s NFTs and becoming fractional owners. The platform’s NFT series is called Ganja Guruz and is built on the ERC-721 standard. The NFT collection comprises a collection of digital artworks that are inspired by popular video games of the 1990s. NFT buyers can become fractional owners of BudBlockz-owned farms and dispensaries by submitting a KYC application. They will also be eligible for annual dividends on their holdings.

Stellar helps get paid to connect talented professionals with digital companies

Stellar has been designed as an open network for storing and transferring digital currencies like cryptocurrencies. It has rolled out a native token for its network, which can be used for various transactional purposes like staking and payments. The network provides developers with application programming interfaces (APIs) and software development kits (SDKs) to build fintech dApps to fuel growth and empower small companies to scale seamlessly.

For starters, users can build payment dApps for global transactions by leveraging the wide range of cryptocurrencies integrated with the Stellar network. They can use Stellar’s in-built decentralised exchange for trading forex, securities, and cryptocurrencies. These tokens and assets can be traded via simple functions built into the protocol.

Moreover, one can also launch micro-payment services on the Stellar network and power payments services of varying sizes at a flat fee. Also, Stellar is a developer-friendly platform where developers can get tooling, documentation, and the right support to help them out whenever they get stuck.

Stellar has a long list of successes wherein it has enabled companies to grow at scale with its solution. Let’s take Get Paid’s example. Get Paid enables trades, freelancers, and professionals to convert crypto-based earnings into local African fiat currencies. Stellar enables companies to find the right kind of talent via Get Paid. Get Paid is built on the Stellar blockchain and leverages the open-source network to connect talented professionals with tech companies and digital platforms.

Learn more about BudBlockz (BLUNT) at the links below:

Official Website: https://budblockz.io/

Presale Registration:: https://app.budblockz.io/sign-up

BudBlockz Community Links: https://linktr.ee/budblockz

Use the promo code “CYBERWEEK” to receive a 20% bonus on your $BLUNT purchase before 5 December 2022.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido