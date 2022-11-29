Cardiff pub bans English fans to create safe Welsh fan space

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 November 2022 • 10:27

The O’Neill’s pub in Cardiff has banned English fans from watching the big match this afternoon saying that it wanted to create a safe place for Welsh supporters.

The ban announced on Tuesday, November 29 follows reports of Welsh fans being involved in fights with English fans in Tenerife, Spain.

With tensions and passions running high, the management of the pub situated in Cardiff city centre said that it was important to “create a safe space” for fans to watch the game.

In a must win game for Wales, the atmosphere is likely to be highly charged. England need just a draw from the game, however Wales will be throwing everything into the game as they need a big win to have any chance of survival.

Although the chances of Wales getting the win they need, the game is still a big one – a local derby if you like. With the country’s last appearance at a World Cup dating back to 1958, the fans will be out in their numbers to support their team in the hope that the dream can continue.

A spokesperson for O’Neills explained their decision to be a ‘Home Fan Zone’ for the safety and comfort of staff and guests.

“This means we will only be allowing supporters of the Welsh team into the business. “The extreme levels of passion and support on show for this particular game are like nothing we have ever seen before, and we want everyone to enjoy it in a safe and friendly atmosphere.

“Many thanks for your understanding, and we look forwards to watching a great game. Cymru am Byth!”

Everyone is looking forward to a good and one played in a good but competitive spirit, likewise the fans as at least one Cardiff pub bans English fans.

