Fearless granny, 55-year-old Kat, builds Land Rovers and drives them around the world

By Anna Ellis • 29 November 2022 • 14:16

SuperGran builds her own Land Rovers. Image: Kat Smith

As well as finding time to build Land Rovers, Kat and 60-year-old friend, Nicole, are heading overland from Spain, shipping to Egypt and then continuing their journey overland to South Africa all for a good cause.

20000 plus miles, 16 plus countries and a whole continent will be covered over the period of 6-7 months raising funds for The Little Angels of Uganda.

The Little Angels Project cares for over 480 needy children with the aim of preserving life and promoting the well-being of orphans and needy children in the Bufuka area of the Kabale District, Uganda.

Kat is visiting the orphanage en route, volunteering her services and purchasing some well-needed goods for the children. This will include food, girls’ hygiene products, bedding, clothes, etc

The orphanage is not state-funded and the living conditions of the children are really bad. No mattresses, 3-4 to a bunk bed, and basic food cooked over an open fire on the floor (no kitchen) both bedding and clothing are sparse and education is difficult if not non-existent.

Whilst Kat will be taking some smaller items with her, due to restricted space in the Land Rover she will be purchasing most items locally (this of course will also help the local community).

Kat is also holding a charity event on February 4, at Molies Roadhouse in Coin. With performances throughout the day from singers and entertainers, it promises to be a fun-filled day with all proceeds going to the Little Angels Charity.

Tickets are due to go on sale shortly in several bars around town including Molies Roadhouse.

For more information, or if you would like to be involved whether to entertain or donate raffle or auction prizes drop an email to Kat at [email protected]

