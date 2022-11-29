Festive lunch with Nerja Royal British Legion

By Betty Henderson • 29 November 2022 • 16:39

Guests can enjoy a social afternoon of festive fun at the Nerja Royal British Legion’s Christmas Lunch in La Herradura

Nerja Royal British Legion gears up for Christmas with a festive afternoon of lunch and socialising. The annual La Herradura Christmas Lunch is set to take place on Friday December 2, in time for guests to get in the festive spirit!

The meal will be held in La Herradura restaurant, Nuevo Arenas Restaurante and will offer guests a delicious menu including courgette with prawns and chicken skewers with pineapple. There will be chocolate cake for dessert and guests will be offered coffee throughout the meal as well as water and wine.

The meal will cost €17 per member, and €19 for non-members of the Nerja Royal British Legion. Guests are asked to arrive at 1pm, in time for a 1:30pm start. The group asks any interested guests to contact representative Kim to register their attendance: [email protected]

The Nerja branch of the Royal British Legion represents the British charity which provides support for members and veterans of the British Armed Forces. The group will also hold a Quiz Night at Lew’s Restaurant in Torrox on December 6 and another Christmas lunch at Al Andalus in Maro on December 15.