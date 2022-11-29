First shipment of carbon free alternative to coal on its way to Japan

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 November 2022 • 10:55

The first shipment of blue ammonia the carbon free alternative to coal is on its way to Japan from Saudi Arabia, paving the way for greener carbon dioxide free power generation.

According to the Middle East Monitor on Tuesday, November 29 the shipment is a world first that paves the way for power generation without releasing carbon monoxide into the air.

Blue ammonia has been developed in Saudi Arabia in a partnership between Aramco, the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan (IEEJ) and chemical manufacturing giant SABIC.

One step away from green ammonia, the new product goes a long way in addressing the problems associated with coal and gas fired power stations that are deemed to be polluting the atmosphere. Importantly it releases CO2 emissions providing an affordable and reliable low-carbon energy alternative for the future.

Aramco’s Chief Technology Officer Ahmad Al-Khowaiter said: “The use of hydrogen is expected to grow in the global energy system and this world’s first demonstration represents an exciting opportunity for Aramco to showcase the potential of hydrocarbons as a reliable and affordable source of low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia.

“Aramco continues to work with various partners around the world, finding solutions through the deployment of breakthrough technologies to produce low-carbon energy and address the global climate challenge.”

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of IEEJ, Toyoda Masakuzu said: “About 10 per cent of power in Japan can be generated by 30 million tons of blue ammonia.

“We can start with co-firing blue ammonia in existing power stations, eventually transitioning to single firing with 100 per cent blue ammonia.

“The carbon neutral blue ammonia/hydrogen will help overcome this regional disadvantage.”

Professor Matthias J Pickl from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Saudi Arabia, said with wind and solar sources taking an increasingly important role in the energy industry, it was important for the major oil providers to offer a viable alternative.

“Oil firms are essentially attempting to figure out how the best presently available cash cow in the world can be replaced for the benefit of their own sustainable future.”

With the war in Ukraine having disrupted supplies of oil and gas resulting in many countries experiencing shortages in electricity generation, the news of the first shipment of a carbon free alternative to coal will be widely welcomed.

