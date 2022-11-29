By Matthew Roscoe • 29 November 2022 • 15:01

Tributes paid after another GAA hurler dies suddenly. Image: Kiladangan GAA/Twitter

TRIBUTES flooded social media after another GAA hurler died suddenly, as reported on Tuesday, November 29.

Over the weekend, GAA lost Paddy Coen Jnr, who played for the Kiladangan intermediate hurlers, after it was revealed he died suddenly over the weekend.

A tweet from the Kiladangan club, which is a Tipperary GAA club located in County Tipperary, Ireland, read: “Paddy Coen Junior (1987-2022).

“At a later time we will put into words what Paddy Coen meant to us – at this moment we are just unable.

“A proud Johnstown man, Kiladangan man and upmost gentleman. As a club and community we are devastated and his loss leaves a massive void.”

It added: “Sympathy to Paddys parents Paddy Snr and Marie, brother David, sisters Karen and Deirdre, partner Shelly, extended family and his wide circle of friends.”

Sympathy to Paddys parents Paddy Snr and Marie, brother David, sisters Karen and Deirdre, partner Shelly, extended family and his wide circle of friends. Funeral details on the below link: https://t.co/XdepDqGnqs — Kiladangan GAA (@KiladanganGAA) November 28, 2022

An obituary read: “Forever loved and sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, Paddy and Marie (Ryan), brother David, sisters Karen and Deirdre, his partner Shelly, brother-in-law Liam Karol Flannery, David’s partner Michelle, his godson and nephew Matthew, niece Maeve, nephew Éanna, aunt Patricia and Donal, uncles Jim and Siobhán, Noel and Marie, Kieran and Réiltín, Timothy and David, extended family, many friends and neighbours.”

Tributes poured into social media.

Roscrea Hurling Club wrote: “Sincere condolences to Paddy’s family and all in @KiladanganGAA. May he rest in peace.”

Sincere condolences to Paddy’s family and all in @KiladanganGAA. May he rest in peace. https://t.co/xEoHCPYKHx — Roscrea Hurling Club (@RoscreaHurling) November 29, 2022

Nenagh Eire Og said: “Sincere condolences from Nenagh Eire Og to the Coen family and all in @KiladanganGAA on the sad passing of Paddy Coen. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.”

Sincere condolences from Nenagh Eire Og to the Coen family and all in @KiladanganGAA on the sad passing of Paddy Coen.

Ar dheis De go raibh a anam. https://t.co/et4vUB2klr — Nenagh Éire Óg (@nenagheireog) November 29, 2022

“Rest in Peace Paddy. Sincere condolences to Paddy Snr, Marie and all the family and his friends everywhere,” Viv O’Connor wrote.

Rest in Peace Paddy. Sincere condolences to Paddy Snr, Marie and all the family and his friends everywhere. https://t.co/hsMjtY06M6 — Viv O'Connor (@munstermaid) November 28, 2022

The news of Paddy’s sudden death comes after Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) footballer Conor McCaughey, who played for Trillick St Macartans, died suddenly on Tuesday, November 8.

His club took to Facebook to share the news: “Our club is devastated following the sudden passing of one of our players, Conor McCaughey.

“Our most sincere and heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with Conor’s family Dermot, Bernie, Michael, Caitríona, Diarmaid, Seán and Eoghan, his wider family and his wide circle of friends.”

The club added: “Conor has played for our club from a young age and has been involved in a number of recent underage championship and league successes.

“Last year Conor played a number of games on our reserve team. Conor also played a pivotal role in winning the Tráth na gCeist Scór na nÓg county title alongside his brother Eoghan.

“As a club we will try our very best to support the McCaughey family and Conor’s friends at this heartbreaking time.

“All club activities are cancelled until further notice.

“D’imigh tú i mbláth na hóige, ar Sholas na bhFlaitheas go raibh d’anam – You departed in the bloom of youth, may your soul be granted the Light of Heaven.”

Earlier this year, Tipperary in Ireland and the sport of hurling lost Dillon Quirke, a young hurler for Clonoulty-Rossmore GAA, who collapsed during a game and died.

On Friday, August 5, Dillon Quirke was playing for his side against Kilruane MacDonaghs at Semple Stadium in Thurles when he suddenly collapsed in the first half and despite being rushed to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel, died later that night.

Tipperary GAA said: “[We extend our] heartfelt and sincere sympathies to Dan, Hazel, Shannon, Kellie and the extended Quirke family. Also to the Clonoulty Rossmore GAA Club and his teammates on the sad and tragic passing of Clonoulty Rossmore and Tipperary hurler Dillon Quirke.”

“Dillon became ill during Friday evenings County Senior Hurling Championship game between Clonoulty Rossmore and Kilruane MacDonaghs in Semple Stadium and was taken to Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel where he passed away.

“Tipperary GAA wish to thank all those who attended to Dillon in Semple Stadium and in Tipperary University Hospital this evening.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.