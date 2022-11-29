Green go-ahead for rundown park in Torrox

By Betty Henderson • 29 November 2022 • 12:13

A derelict urban space in Torrox is set to be transformed to be a green leisure space for the whole community

A Torrox park is set to be REVIVED thanks to a new council-led scheme. The dilapidated park at Las Dunas de La Carraca is set to get a new lease of life, becoming more green and offering new leisure opportunities for Torrox residents.

The three month project includes the installation of leisure facilities including benches and children’s play equipment, as well as increasing green spaces in the park with a budget of €350,000 in this initial stage of the project. The second phase looks to install an auditorium in the space to further increase leisure opportunities.

Town Mayor, Óscar Medina announced the regeneration project on November 24, saying his team wants to “recover green and leisure spaces which have been invaded by concrete”. Medina also highlighted the importance of spending time outdoors for a healthy lifestyle.

He added that the project will also bring greater tourism opportunities, saying “A town like Torrox which is attracting more tourists all the time for its status as the Best Climate in Europe must have the best quality of life for all users, both residents and visitors”.