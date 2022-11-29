By Vickie Scullard • 29 November 2022 • 12:39
How and when to buy cheap train tickets for as little as €9 between Madrid and Valencia. Credit: olrat/Shutterstock.com.
In just a few hours, Ouigo train tickets between €9 and €15 between Madrid and Valencia will go on sale.
The low-fare operator of high-speed trains in Spain, says that it will sell 80 per cent of its adult tickets on the Madrid – Valencia line from this Wednesday to this Thursday.
The two-day flash offer forms part of the company’s ‘Pink Days’ offers – this one will mark almost two months of the Madrid to Valencia line running after it was inaugurated on October 7.
The promotion will be available through the high-speed operator’s website and app from 9am tomorrow, November 30 to 11.59pm on December 1.
Those travelling on the route that connects the Madrid-Chamartín-Clara Campoamor, and Valencia – Joaquín Sorolla stations between December 10, 2022, and February 28, 2023, will have the rates between €9 and €15 applied to their trip.
Days between December 23, 2022, and January 6, 2023, will be excluded from the offer.
Upgrades will also be available, such as €9 euros more for the Ouigo plus package, which includes a choice of XL seats, an additional suitcase, and a connection to the Oui fun entertainment platform.
Other options include additional luggage for only €5, a flexible ticket, for €7, which allows you to make unlimited changes to the ticket up to 30 minutes before, or travel with a pet weighing up to 10kg in a carrier for €10.
A journalist of more than 12 years from Manchester, UK, Vickie now lives in Madrid and works as a news writer for the Euro Weekly News.
