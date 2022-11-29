By Anna Ellis • 29 November 2022 • 15:41

In just 14 years, the population of Almeria has aged by leaps and bounds. Image: dlnicolas/Shutterstock.com

Spain will soon be the world’s oldest country after Japan. In Almeria, more people die than are born, something that also happens in the rest of the country, except in Madrid.

According to data provided by the Institute of Statistics and Cartography of Andalusia, in the first quarter of 2022, in Almeria there were 1,610 births and 1,633 deaths. The difference is barely 600, the lowest since 1975, the year in which the counts began to be thorough.

The INE has produced a population projection report that responds to the need to have a current perspective of the possible future demographic reality. This study shows us what Almería will be like in 15 years time, specifically in 2037.

Almeria will be, mainly, an ageing population. In 1998 there was a difference of almost 40,000 people between those over 65 and those under 15 years of age. In other words, in just 14 years, the population of Almeria has aged by leaps and bounds, to the point that the gap between the province’s older and younger population has been reduced by more than 20 per cent.

In 15 years time, according to the INE, there will be more people over 65 than under 18. In 2037, 21 per cent of Almeria’s population will be over 65. The ageing rate will be 135 per cent. The number of people over 65 years of age will be considerably higher (almost 30 per cent) than the number of adolescents. As life expectancy increases and the birth rate falls, the demographic pyramid is inverting, with an increasingly narrower base.

The dependency rate of the over-35s will be 35 per cent which means that there will be 35 dependents for every 100 active people. At present, there are 24 dependents for every 100 active people in the province.

It will also be an Almeria in which the gap between men and women is maintained. There will be 422,970 men and 410,510 women. At present, there are 366,109 men and 357,789 women.

