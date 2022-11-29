Kremlin spokesman denies claims that Russian troops will leave Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

By Chris King • 29 November 2022 • 0:38

Contrary to Ukrainian claims, Russian troops will not be vacating the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant nor the city of Energodar insisted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Speaking at a briefing on Monday, November 28, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, denied the claims that Russian troops will be leaving the occupied city of Energodar where the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is located, as reported by gazeta.ru.

“There is no need to look for some signs where they are not and cannot be”, he emphasised. His response came after Petr Kotin, the president of the Ukrainian energy supplier Energoatom claimed earlier in the day that the Russian military was about to pull out of the area.

On Monday morning, the Russian administration of Energodar denied this information in its Telegram channel. “Contrary to the fake news from the Ukrainian media, the Zaporizhzhia NPP remains under the control of Russia”, read the message.

It added: “As evidence, it is worth noting that on November 25, the leadership of Rosenergoatom announced plans to create a backup source of energy supply for the Zaporizhzhia NPP”.

Referring to the words of a source in Rosenergoatom, the administration said that in the winter it was decided: “despite the immediate threat to the lives of the personnel employed in these works, to proceed with the restoration of the outdoor switchgear of the Zaporizhzhya TPP”.



The department explained that this is necessary in order to maintain a reserve of energy supply for the nuclear safety of the Zaporozhye NPP. It added that”as planned” the transfer of personnel from Ukrainian jurisdiction under the control of JSC “Operating Organisation Zaporozhye NPP”, was noted in the administration of Energodar.

“Employees, including operational staff, have signed labour agreements with the new employer. The staff receives salary cards from Promsvyazbank and, accordingly, a salary that is higher than in their previous contracts with NAEK”, the city authorities stressed.

They added: “At the same time, residents of Energodar, including ZNPP employees, issue Russian citizenship passports”.

