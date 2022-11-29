L’Alfas del Pi hosts the 1st edition of ‘SHA Healthy Fest’ next December 2 and 3

By Chris King • 29 November 2022 • 4:08

The 1st edition of the ‘SHA Healthy Fest’ will be hosted by the Council of L’Alfas del Pi on December 2 and 3.

As announced on Saturday, November 26, SHA Wellness Clinic, in collaboration with the Council of L’Alfas del Pi, has scheduled various activities and workshops where professional experts will give some of the keys to improving our health and wellness.

This is the ‘SHA Healthy Fest’, sharing health and wellness with our community, which will be held on Friday, December 2, and Saturday 3 at the Playa de l’Albir Social Centre.

Admission is free, but you must register in advance via WhatsApp by messaging on Tel: 664 500 945. Places are limited to capacity explained Luis Morant, the Councillor for Tourism and Environment of the L’Alfas del Pi Council.

“It is a luxury to have the support of SHA Wellness Clinic to develop these healthy days, since this company of the Bataller family, located in one of the most privileged corners of our town, enjoys international recognition for merging the best natural therapies, mainly from the ancient oriental knowledge and the most advanced western techniques”, he added.

SHA Wellness Clinic is an exclusive integral wellness complex located in the heart of Serra Gelada, in the Alicante municipality of l’Alfàs del Pi. It is a pioneer in the field of genetics, anti-ageing, and preventive medicine.

In collaboration with the Council of l’Alfasit has organised there ‘healthy days’ to present free of charge some of the principles of its internationally recognized SHA methods. Various activities and workshops are scheduled that combine dietary reeducation with natural therapies to improve and prolong the health of people.

