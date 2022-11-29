Malaga province predicted to receive more rain than normal in December

By Chris King • 29 November 2022 • 19:40

Image of a person walking under an umbrella in the rain. Credit Ismael Juan / Shutterstock.com

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has predicted that Malaga province will experience more rainfall than usual for the start of December.

According to the weather forecast today, Tuesday, November 29, from AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, Malaga province is expected to receive more than its normal amount of rainfall in December.

Temperatures are predicted to drop substantially with rain arriving in Malaga on Thursday, December 1. It will be heavier in western parts of the region and will probably remain until at least Sunday 4.

Wednesday, November 30

Slightly cloudy skies are expected to start the day, increasing to cloudy with medium and high clouds by dusk. There is a small probability of rainfall late at night in the Serrania de Ronda region. Maximum temperatures will decrease, while the minimums will rise a little. Variable winds will be light.

Thursday, December 1

A storm will enter from the west today which could possibly cover the entire province of Malaga during the early hours. However, the Axarquia, Antequera, and Malaga capital regions will not experience such a high intensity of rain. Ronda, the Guadalhorce Valley, and western parts should see the highest volume of rainfall.

Maximum temperatures in Velez-Malaga are expected to reach around 18°C. Malaga capital and Marbella can expect 16°C, with 13°C in Antequera and Ronda limited to 12°C.

Friday, December 2

The cloudy skies will continue on Friday with a probability of rain on the western coast and in the interior of Malaga. In the capital, some raindrops could fall during the afternoon. Temperatures will remain similar to Thursday.

There is no accurate weather forecast from the experts for the weekend yet but, according to their website, they expect it to remain rainy.

Saturday and Sunday are predicted to remain cloudy with showers. Malaga province is desperately in need of rain to replenish its reservoirs which currently stand at their lowest capacities in history.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.