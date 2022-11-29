By James Gamble • 29 November 2022 • 13:34

Man jailed for ten years for causing death of Spanish mother. Image: sakhorn/Shutterstock.com

A man has been jailed for ten years after a jury ruled his actions in stomping on the head of a Spanish mother on a night out in Valencia led to the death of the woman three days later.

The Provincial Court of Valencia heard Javier VF had stomped on 50-year-old María del Carmen’s head following an argument at a bar in the Campanar neighbourhood of the city of Valencia, on Spain’s southeastern coast, in March of 2019.

According to Spanish news publication Levante, the convicted man had pushed del Carmen to the ground before stomping on her head following an argument.

Although it could not be proven that del Carmen had lost consciousness after the stomp, the jury in the defendant’s trial said it was proven that the defendant had left the scene without notifying any emergency services.

Del Carmen refused to be taken to hospital when an ambulance arrived and died three days after the incident in March 2019, having been found unconscious in the bathroom of her home by her son and mother.

The jury ruled that Javier VF’s ‘brutal’ attack had led to del Carmen’s death.

The defendant had previously told the court he had merely ‘pushed’ del Carmen after she and a friend began assaulting his partner.

However, jurors ruled there was not sufficient evidence to prove his actions were taken only to stop the attack on his partner.

Javier VF was sentenced to ten years in prison for the ‘consummated homicide’ of del Carmen – one year more than the sentence initially requested by the Public Prosecutor.

The Provincial Court of Valencia also ordered the convicted man to pay €150,000 (£130,000) to the mother and son of del Carmen in compensation.

