By Anna Ellis • 29 November 2022 • 16:34

PalmaActiva discount voucher campaign considered a great success. Image: Bobex-73/shutterstock.com

The PalmaActiva discount voucher campaign ended with 95,505 of the 96,614 vouchers collected, in other words, 99.31 per cent of the vouchers were collected.

This campaign by Palma City Council to promote shopping in small shops had a budget of almost €2M, and each citizen could obtain a maximum of eight vouchers.

In order to benefit from the €20, the minimum purchase was €35. The campaign started on October 11 and ended on November 20. The campaign generated sales of more than €3,365,740 and an impact on the flow of consumption of up to €6M.

According to Jordi Vila, the Councillor for Economic Promotion and Employment, the campaign has been a success, both in terms of the number of winning entries and the participation of the establishments: “The experience obtained further reinforces our idea of continuing to support small businesses in our town because of their importance to the local economy. With this type of campaign, the Town Hall is helping to reactivate the local economy and encourage purchases from small shops in the city, purchases that have been affected by two years of a health crisis.”

The Mayor of Palma, Jose Hila, confirmed: “The transformation of Palma into a better city is underway. A city that cares for and is concerned about families and its economic fabric, the self-employed and entrepreneurs, who, in recent years, have experienced hard and complex times to which, as an institution, we have had to respond.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories; remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.