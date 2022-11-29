By Anna Ellis • 29 November 2022 • 16:34
PalmaActiva discount voucher campaign considered a great success. Image: Bobex-73/shutterstock.com
This campaign by Palma City Council to promote shopping in small shops had a budget of almost €2M, and each citizen could obtain a maximum of eight vouchers.
In order to benefit from the €20, the minimum purchase was €35. The campaign started on October 11 and ended on November 20. The campaign generated sales of more than €3,365,740 and an impact on the flow of consumption of up to €6M.
According to Jordi Vila, the Councillor for Economic Promotion and Employment, the campaign has been a success, both in terms of the number of winning entries and the participation of the establishments: “The experience obtained further reinforces our idea of continuing to support small businesses in our town because of their importance to the local economy. With this type of campaign, the Town Hall is helping to reactivate the local economy and encourage purchases from small shops in the city, purchases that have been affected by two years of a health crisis.”
