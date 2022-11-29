Pioneering property rule in Nerja to help owners make minor updates more quickly

By Betty Henderson • 29 November 2022 • 11:58

A new express licence for minor works will help property owners in Nerja to make upgrades quickly and efficiently

Nerja moved to STREAMLINE its property rules in a new announcement made on Wednesday November 23. Property owners will now be able to request an ‘Express Licence’ to complete minor works on their properties, including painting and work on gardens.

Councillor for Urban Planning and Housing, Nieves Atencia explained the policy, “This modification to property permissions will allow a larger number of minor property works to go through the system quickly, as long as the owners have the required documents”.

Atencia added, “Now Nerja and Maro residents will be able to carry out updates including exterior painting on walls and fences, and updating fences more quickly. We have acted in response to locals’ needs”. The change will improve waiting times for property owners to obtain planning permissions for minor works that are not disruptive to other locals.

Application forms for the express minor works licence, ‘Licencia de obras menores’ can be downloaded online from the council website, and are available for collection from the Council Citizen Service Office.