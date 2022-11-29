Scratch and win to help boost and support retail trade

The campaign was to help boost and support retail trade in 2022 and is part of the Retail Trade Programme of the Chamber of Commerce of Spain and the territorial network of chambers, co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and the Secretary of State for Trade.

For two weeks from November 7, any purchases of €20 or more were eligible for a direct gift of a Scratch & Win Scratchcard. This card could be rewarded with gifts donated by businesses that have participated in the campaign.

For the shopkeepers, this campaign has boosted sales in a “valley” period, as “many customers are waiting for the Black Friday discounts. This action has brought us a large number of people who enjoyed scratching and waiting to see if their card was one of the winning ones,” confirmed Pedro Miro, owner of Relojeria Miro, in Sant Miquel street.

As the president of AFEDECO, Toni Gaya, pointed out, “the shopkeepers tell us that many customers, before buying, asked if that shop was a member of the campaign, so we feel that this action, which has had the collaboration of the Chamber of Commerce of Mallorca, has reached the public.”

In addition, a very special raffle will be held for the non-winning cards, consisting of a buffet breakfast and a spa circuit for two people at a hotel in Palma.

To take part in this draw, which will take place on 25 November, simply upload a photo of your non-winning Scratch & Win card to AFEDECO’s social networks, tagging the collaborating organisations: @CambraMallorca and @AFEDECO with the hashtag #CorDeLaCiutat. AFEDECO will inform the winner through its social networks.