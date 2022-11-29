Standard 12.5 kg butane gas bottles have a new price in Spain

By Chris King • 29 November 2022 • 23:50

Image of a lorry delivering butane gas cylinders. Credit: IMAGEN PUNTO DE LUZ/Shutterstock.com

The new price of €18.58 has come into force in Spain for the standard 12.5 kg butane gas bottles.

Good news for butane gas users. The maximum price of the standard 12.5 kg bottle has dropped to €18.58. This rate will be maintained at least until January 17, when the next review occurs, as reported by lasprovincias.es.

The fall in the price, which materialised on November 15, is due to the fact that during the latest two-month period the price of raw materials has suffered a 10 per cent decrease. That is despite the fact that the cost of freight has risen sharply by 24 per cent and the dollar has continued to appreciate against the euro by 2.8 per cent.

Each bi-monthly price review is calculated based on the cost of the raw material (propane and butane) in international markets, as well as the cost of transportation and the evolution of the euro-dollar exchange rate.

This is the first price reduction since September 2020 – when a bottle cost €12.09. It subsequently began an upward path that has lasted until now. Between July 19, 2021, and November 14, it registered the legal maximum of €19.55 a bottle.

Butane cylinder prices are regulated in Spain and can rise at most in five per cent increments, up to a maximum of €19.55. It must be taken into account that it is the classic carboy, the heaviest, but with an average cost of about two or 3 euros less than the light Cepsa or Repsol bottles, which have a free price.

Although its consumption is in decline, there are still many homes in Spain that consume butane gas, especially in areas where there is no piped gas, second homes, and disadvantaged homes, among others.

