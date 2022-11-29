By Vickie Scullard • 29 November 2022 • 14:43

Tragedy as much-loved UK football coach David Ford dies five minutes into training. Credit: Horbury Town Juniors FC/Facebook.

A junior football team in Wakefield has paid tribute after its head coach died just five minutes into training.

David Ford tragically died on Thursday while coaching at Horbury Town Juniors FC.

Paul Howard, chairman of the club, led the tributes to his colleague, calling him a “great role model and coach”.

He said in a Facebook post: “I am writing this with an unbelievably heavy heart regarding the extremely sad news that yesterday evening, 5 minutes into our U13’s training session, we sadly lost our head coach, Vice Chairman and friend to us all, David Ford.

“Dave was a huge part of Horbury Town FC and we can’t explain how much he will be missed. Such a great role model and coach, he always went about his duties with a smile on his face and he took it as an honour to lead his side, he will be greatly missed by all.”

As a mark of respect, all Horbury Town Juniors games were postponed on the weekend.

𝗧𝗛𝗔𝗧𝗦 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗬𝗢𝗨 𝗗𝗔𝗩𝗘 | ❤️ thank you to the 220 that turned up today to watch a brilliant game of football and celebrate the life of David Ford. that one is for you mate. #OneFamilyClub pic.twitter.com/E2JwWVf4qF — Horbury Town FC (@Horbury_TownFC) November 26, 2022

“The family would like to pass on their thanks and appreciation to all the coaches who were in attendance and acted very quickly in such difficult circumstances along with the emergency services involved,” Mr Howard continued.

“I know that everyone will want to offer their deepest condolences to the family, however, please can we give them the time and space required.”

Over the weekend before the club’s seniors home game, a minute’s silence and applause were held in memory of the dad of two, with people making donations and bringing flowers to lay on the U13’s pitch.

“As a club, we have a responsibility to look after one another,” Mr Howard added. “Can I ask you all to pull together, rally around and if anyone needs to talk please don’t hesitate to get in touch.

“Rest in peace Dave, my friend.”

