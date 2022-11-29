WATCH: Ever wondered how the war in Ukraine started

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 29 November 2022 • 15:38

George W Bush and Vladimir Putin cc Kremlin

If you have ever wondered how the war in Ukraine started nearly ten months ago, then you need to watch this video.

Although it is now some eight months old, it is worth rerunning as we look back on how the war could’ve been avoided.

It is a well-known fact that the expansion of NATO is what caused Russian President Vladimir Putin to take the action he did, rather than the oft stated reason “to get rid of the Nazis in power.

When Gorbachev was in power and relations with the West returned to some normality, part of the agreement to end the cold war is that NATO would not expand beyond its current boundaries. And that expansion back in the 90’s is where it all started.

Sadly, the war has cost many lives and brought immense grief and suffering to many. Is there a solution in sight, there doesn’t appear to be a peaceful one on the horizon despite the efforts of Turkiye and the Vatican to bring about one.

Whether everything in the interview is true, is up to you to decide, but much of it has been said before.

