By Matthew Roscoe • 29 November 2022 • 17:00

WATCH: Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska gives talk to UK Parliamentarians. Image: @CommonsSpeaker/Twitter

THE First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, has given a talk to members of both Houses of the UK Parliament on Tuesday, November 29.

Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska addressed UK Parliamentarians on November 29.

“I heard sirens and sirens and sirens, early in the morning, in the afternoon and in the evening…” she said.

“It was the beginning of an era of utter terror.”

She added: “I have come to you for justice.”

“We do not know how many boys and girls and women and men became the victims of torture and violence … the youngest girl who was raped by Russian occupiers was four years old, the oldest survivor was 85. These are the victims we know, how many victims do we not know about?”

Zelenska said to MPs: “We need to punish those who are politically and militarily responsible for the crime war… I am asking you a small favour to become the world leaders in justice efforts.

“Justice is not just needed for Ukraine, but so that the world could lead its life not by the rule of force.”

“We need justice so that the world could survive,” Zelenska added.

This year we were honoured to have Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy address the House of Commons Chamber. Today, I am honoured to welcome to the House of Commons, the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska. pic.twitter.com/60DHrUdfiU — Sir Lindsay Hoyle (@CommonsSpeaker) November 29, 2022

People took to social media to react to the speech from Ukraine’s first lady.

“Listening to Olena Zelenska giving evidence at the Commons Committee and she’s extremely impressive,” one person wrote.

Listening to Olena Zelenska giving evidence at the Commons Committee and she's extremely impressive. — Paul Canning 🇺🇦 (@pauloCanning) November 29, 2022

“An honour to have Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, in Parliament,” wrote another.

An honour to have Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, in Parliament. https://t.co/nExP9jn0iD — Callum Parrish 🇺🇦 (@CMParrish1) November 29, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.