5.5 tons of cocaine worth €340million seized in Valencia – the largest haul ever

By Vickie Scullard • 30 November 2022 • 11:50

5.5 tons of cocaine worth €340million seized in Valencia - the port's largest haul ever. Credit: Guardia Civil.

More than 5.5 tons of cocaine have been seized in Valencia – the largest haul ever discovered in the Spanish port.

In a joint operation between the Civil Guard and the Tax Agency, 5,592 kilos of cocaine camouflaged in a container from South America was intervened at the Spanish port.

This is the largest cocaine seizure in Spain for more than four years, the third intervention in a single container according to CITCO records, and the biggest in the port of Valencia since records began.

Once the drug has been ‘cut’, those more than five tons could have reached a value in the illicit market of more than 340 million euros, the Guardia Civil said in a press release.

Investigations launched in 2021, as a result of various legal imports into the national territory of fruit and vegetables, taking advantage of the legal trade in this type of merchandise from the other side of the Atlantic that could be used for the transatlantic drug trade.

As a result, in September, investigators intercepted a piece of merchandise inside which 70 kilos of cocaine were hidden in the port of Barcelona,

Continuing with the investigations, the agents located in the Port of Valencia a container from South America that could be used to introduce drugs.

Officers proceeded to inspect it, locating more than 5.5 tons of cocaine hidden inside, along with the merchandise whose importation was legal.

The investigation is still open.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.