By James Gamble • 30 November 2022 • 16:46

Arrival of December will see rain for almost entire Málaga province. Image: TImothy Knox/Shutterstock.com

The arrival of December is forecasted to be greeted with showers of rain across nearly the entire province of Málaga, in the Costa del Sol.

Most of the Andalusian province in southern Spain will experience light rain to mark the beginning of the final month of the year as winter weather edges ever closer.

However, the showers are predicted to be of low intensity and experts warn it will be too late to alleviate the current droughts in the region.

According to data from the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), the rains will follow a surprisingly dry November, which is usually one of the months to experience the most rain in the region.

Data quoted in La Opinión de Málaga suggests that in parts of Málaga, such as the city’s airport, rainfall this November accounts for just seven per cent of the amount normally expected.

Meanwhile, atmospheric changes forecast for later in the week will see Spain finally edge closer and closer to the harsh cold temperatures of winter.

This week will see a general drop in temperatures across the country, with maximum drops of up to four degrees forecast for Spain’s inland capital, Madrid.

In the city of Antequera, in the province of Málaga, temperatures are expected to drop by as much as four degrees; bringing minimum temperatures down to as low as a chilly four degrees.

But the arrival of rain this week could precipitate changes in the atmospheric pattern, bringing more chance of storms and further rains across the country.

