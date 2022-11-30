Big Eyes Coin, Polygon, and Cardano are 3 top performing Cryptocurrencies to buy presently

By EWN • 30 November 2022 • 12:38

Although cryptocurrencies have been the technology of the decade, most projects in this asset class have witnessed massive downturns in 2022 since the bear market took a full swing in the first quarter of the year. The situation got much worse in November when the FTX calamity struck. Top crypto projects are down 60-70% from their all-time high, and the majority of these assets are still taking a downward trend. However, despite market conditions, we see some cryptocurrencies performing relatively well. Cardano (ADA) and Polygon (MATIC) are two cryptocurrencies in this category, and they seem like viable long-term investment options for users looking to make the most of their investments.

Polygon (MATIC), the top crypto project for web2 collaborations, recently announced another big collaboration with Nike. The network has always been a favourite for many, considering it is a highly scalable blockchain system. The network’s growth trajectory is positive, and most crypto enthusiasts want to be a part of such a system.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is another crypto project on the radar for many. It is a meme coin project and a DeFi solution for users in the crypto landscape. Big Eyes Coin has been making massive sales on presale, and it looks to do more by bringing more people into its community.

Polygon (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) is a top decentralised blockchain system and a scalable network for many. The Polygon network is a system that takes pride in saving $140 million on average daily gas and carries out transactions at ultra speed. It is the most preferred blockchain system as it enables most dApps to build on scalable, secure, and decentralised ground. Polygon is a layer two blockchain solution for Ethereum. Considering how scalable the system is, It makes sense that more than 37,000 decentralised applications have opted to build on the network.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) is another scalable blockchain network making waves in the crypto landscape. It is a blockchain system that handles transactions at ultra speed and cheaper rates. Aside from being one of the most scalable blockchain networks, the platform also aims to establish an ecosystem for seamless interoperability between various blockchains. Popularly known as the internet of blockchains, Cardano’s ultimate goal is to provide a system where blockchains can interact seamlessly.

Cardano was launched in 2017 and was tagged the Ethereum killer because the network was developed to be a more scalable alternative to Ethereum. Cardano operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and offers users a more sustainable blockchain system.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin is a meme coin looking to launch on the Ethereum blockchain. The meme coin project is looking to surpass existing meme coins in the market, intent on bringing money into DeFi and to give users the best experience possible. On the Big Eyes network, users have access to DeFi utilities, NFTs, and the network’s metaverse. There are also many other functionalities that the network will integrate in the future.

Big Eyes Coin offers the best of meme coin utilities, and even more. In its Stage 6 presale, Big Eyes Coin have sold over $9 million on presale, making it closer than ever to its $20 million presale target. Early investors are looking to get in since meme coins are generally perceived as low-risk assets and are often highly profitable. To join the Big Eyes network, click here to buy the token on presale.

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido